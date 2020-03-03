<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, declined to restore Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the Governor of Imo State.

The apex court, in a decision by a seven-man panel of Justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, reinstated the judgement it gave on January 14, which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the validly elected governor of Imo state.

In the lead verdict that was delivered by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the apex court, held that Ihedioha’s application to set-aside the judgement that removed him from office lacked merit.





It held that the application was an invitation for the Supreme Court to sit on appeal over its own final judgement.

Though it dismissed the application, the apex court refused to award cost against the Applicants.

However, a member of the apex court panel, Justice Centus Nweze, disagreed with the lead verdict and gave a dissenting opinion that allowed Ihedioha’s application.

Nweze said he was satisfied that the judgement that declared Uzodinma winner was entered in error.

He held that the apex court has a duty to in the interest of justice, set-aside its decision that was given in error.