Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has counselled Emeka Ihedioha who was sacked as the governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court to accept the verdict in deference to rule of law.

The apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of All Progressives Congress, APC, the winner of the Imo governorship election on Tuesday, a verdict which led to sack of Ihedioha who has occupied the office since 29, May 2019.

In a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning, the former Vice President noted that though the ruling by the apex court may defy logic, “since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment, however unexpected and unpalatable it may be.”

The former Vice said he is convinced that as as great leader of men and resources, Ihedioja will overcome the setback of the Supreme Court ruling.

“In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger,” Atiku said while reiterating his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Read his full statement below:

On The Verdict of the Supreme Court re Imo State

With regards to the judgment of the Supreme Court, which nullified the election of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Emeka Ihedioha, as Governor of the state of Imo, I can only say that since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment, however unexpected and unpalatable it may be. The Rule of law must guide our paths even if logic sheds light on a different path.





Let me state unequivocally that I solidarize with Emeka Ihedioha, a man I know to be a great leader of men and resources. In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger.

I also stand fully with the Peoples Democratic Party. In good and bad times, we must continue to be the object of hope that the Nigerian people have for their escape from the prevailing despotism and despair that has gripped almost every aspect of our national life. We provided genuine democracy for this nation once before, and I believe it is our destiny to democratically restore what has been lost due to the encroachment of anti-democratic agents.

Philosophers have said that tough times never last, but that tough people do. I urge the people of Imo and the entirety of the Nigerian people not to give in to despair. This nation has gone through despotic times before, and we have survived them and thrived. I am very confident that this history will repeat itself.

My greatest desire, and one I hope to see again in my lifetime, is that Nigeria will fulfil its potential as the land of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress. These four ideals have been missing from our borders for a while, and all freedom-loving Nigerians ought to henceforth work together to bring them back. So help us God.