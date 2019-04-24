<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Imo State APC Elders’ Council Wednesday said that it will support the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Hope Uzodinma, in the pursuit of his mandate at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The group in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Owerri and signed by its Chairman, Edmund Onyebuchi and Vice Chairman, Chief Benard Anyanwu, assured that it will also support all the candidates of the party challenging the outcome of their respective elections in the Tribunal.

The Elders, according to the communique, expressed hope that the Election Petition Tribunal will “restore Uzodinma’s mandate given to him by Imo people”.

The Council appealed to the judiciary to expedite judgment on the Imo North Senatorial election, adding that it will respect the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the Imo West Senatorial election.

According to the communique, “we are firmly of the opinion that the beginning of wisdom in Imo state politics is to fight any clandestine organisation that operates in a subtle way behind the scene and influencing the direction of election results.

“Therefore we have hope that the Election Tribunal will restore Hope Uzodinma’s mandate given to him by Imolites, who courageously reaffirmed their commitments to APC as the vanguard of our national ongoing revolution under the leadership of our respected President, Muhammadu Buhari.”