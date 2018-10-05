



Six aspirants who were vying for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State have condemned the cancellation of the primary which held on October 1.

They also demanded that the result of the October 1 election which stated that Senator Hope Uzodinma won the party’s ticket, be respected.

The six aspirants said this in a statement jointly signed by them and read by one of them, Eze Madumere on Friday in Abuja.

They also stressed that they will not participate in a repeat governorship primary nor accept the result of the election.

The National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, had condemned the election, describing it as fake.

He also dissolved the Ahmed Gulak-led Committee that conducted the primary, noting that another committee will be set up immediately for the conduct of fresh primaries in the state before the end of the week.