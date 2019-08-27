<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Catholic priest and the Spiritual Director of Catholic Adoration Family, Owerri Archdiocese, Reverend Father Cammymario Egeolu, has called on Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State to listen to good advice if he wants to succeed.

Egeolu, while speaking in Owerri, said he wanted Ihedioha to succeed as governor as well as avoid mistakes made by his predecessors, but warned him that recycling of old politicians was not the best for him.

The cleric was of the view that there should be more of young people in Ihedioha’s administration, while he should establish an advisory board for his party leaders, where he meets with them from time to time to seek their advice on issues of governance.

According to the Catholic priest, “my advice for Ihedioha is to bring in the intelligent and qualified commoners into the system, so they will be able to quote him (Ihedioha) as somebody who has impacted their lives.

“There should be no recycling of old politicians. I am not saying that he should not use them, but he can fix them at the advisory board and meet them periodically to get some advice on how he can govern the state better.

“Or when will the younger ones have the much-talked-about experience?“