<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The special assistant to the Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Research, Ogu Bundu Nwadike, has said that no less than 20 accomplishments have been recorded by the state government in its first 100 days.

Nwadike was reacting to the claim by former governor Rochas Okrocha that Ihedioha’s government lacked direction and has nothing to show thus far.

But Nwadike said in the ‘First 100 Days’ of Ihedioha’s government, he has repaired the faulty foundation upon which the state was being run under the previous government.

“Right from the beginning, Governor Ihedioha set up a Transition Technical Committee (TTC), which worked and provided the guiding template and framework for the rebuilding of Imo State.

“The TTC comprised some of the best intellectuals, technocrats and professionals. The TTC was very thorough in providing the compass by which the new administration will be navigated. I am privileged to know that the governor and his administration have decided to religiously abide by the step by step guide of the recommendation by the TTC,” he said.

He added that the government believes in following the due process of the law in awarding contracts. He said on September 4, the government would flag off the rehabilitation of 16 major roads in the three senatorial zones of the state after the diligent procedure has been completed in their award.

He argued that in the first 100 days, every segment of the state has been touched, including floods and erosion control, water scheme, education, health and security.

He said the state civil servants now receive full payment of their salaries while the verification of pensioners who were last paid in 2015, would soon commence after the government completed verification of their status.