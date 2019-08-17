<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha opens defence today in the petition filed against his election by three of the parties that contested with 2019 governorship election him.

The tribunal had fixed today and Monday for Ihedioha to defend himself. Those who filed petitions are Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Action Alliance (AA), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Last week, Nwosu closed his case by calling his last witness, the Director General, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu Campaign Organisation, Chief Chidi Ibe.

The two candidates are urging the tribunal to nullify Ihedioha’s election and set aside the March 9 governorship election for being invalid and substantially non-compliant with provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the 1999 Constitution.