<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The governor-elect of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has given an order to all financial institutions where the state funds are maintained not to honour any draft till further notice.

This order came a few hours after the Supreme Court declared him the duly elected governor of the state on Tuesday.

A letter addressed to the regional directors and managers of all the financial institutions in Imo state and signed by Cosmos Iwu, director-general of Senator Hope Uzodinma campaign organization, on behalf of the governor-elect, ordered the financial institutions to “post no debit” on all the accounts of the state domiciled in their banks till further directive.





The letter which was titled, “Order of post no debit on all accounts of Imo state government effective 14, January 2020” stated that the order was a sequel to the apex court judgment which declared Uzodinma the new governor of the state.

The three-paragraph letter read, “Following the Supreme Court judgment of 14, January 2020, I am directed by his excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to take this as your authority/instruction to place a post no debit order on all accounts of the Imo state government maintained in your various institutions.

“You are by this letter directed to comply and await further instructions from the office of his excellency, the executive governor of Imo state. Thanks for your cooperation.”