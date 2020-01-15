<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Senator Hope Uzodinma and Professor Placid Njoku were on Wednesday around 8pm sworn into office as Governor and Deputy Governor of Imo State respectively.

They were sworn in by the Chief Judge of Imo state, Justice Paschal Nnadi at the Heroes Square in Owerri, the state capital.

In his maiden address, Uzodinma announced his intention to look into the accounts and contracts awarded from May 29, 2010 till date.

Uzodinma directed the Accountant General of Imo State to forward to his office all financial transactions between May 29, 2010 till date within four working days.

He also directed all permanent secretaries to forward to his office all contracts awarded and their statuses from the same period of May 29, 2010 till date.

He also directed immediate suspension of all payments and treasury transactions till further notice.

Uzodinma, who said he had forgiven those who conspired against his political fortunes, annouced that he will vigorously pursue as his cardinal program a 3R agenda which he described as Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery.





Joining in the welcoming of the governor of the people was former governor Rochas Okorocha, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu.

House of Representatives member for Okigwe South, Chike Okafor, member representing Oru West, Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta local government areas of Imo state, Kingsley Uju, member representing Nwangele/Nkwerre/Isu federal constituency, Ugonna Ozuigbo.

Meanwhile, in his first reaction since the governorship election of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has described the judgment that ousted him from office as unjust.

He noted that though he disagrees with the judgment, he would accept the verdict of the apex court of the land being a respecter of the rule of law.

The immediate past governor of Imo state also urged Imo people to extend the same support they gave him to his successor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.