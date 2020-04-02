<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma, has appointed 27 Interim Management Committee chairmen to take over the running of affairs of the local government areas pending the day for a local government election in the state.

The appointment was made known to newsmen yesterday in Owerri, through the office of the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Cosmas Iwu.

This came days after the Imo state House of Assembly, urged the governor to appoint the interim management committee so as to enable his policies and programmes to be taken to the grassroots especially at this time of fighting the battle against the covid-19 virus in the state.

Apart from the chairmen, the governor also said that more appointments would be made at that local government level.

The names of the chairmen and their local government as listed include,

Barr. Emma Njoku (Aboh Mbaise)

Chief Larry Obinna Chikwe (Ahiazu Mbaise)





Chief Francis Onyeberechi (Ezinihitte Mbaise)

Barr. Chidi Okechukwu (Ehime) Mbano)

Olemgbe Chike (Ihette Uboma).

Hon. C. C ihejirike (Obowo)

Mrs Nkechi Mbaonu (Okigwe)

Charles Mathew Ijezie (Onuimo)

Chika Okoroike (Isiala Mbano)

Gloria Mbadigwe (Ideato North)

Mayor Obinna Nweke (Ngor Okpala)

Ambrose Nkwodinma (Owerri municipal).

Chukwuma Ikeaka (Ideato South)

Enyioha Okechukwu (Owerri West)

Frank Onyejiaka (Nkwerre)

Kenneth Uka (Isu)

Emeka Iheanacho (Njaba)

Cosmos Iwuagwu (Nwangele)

Mrs. Ifeoma Ndupu (Orlu).

Hon. Uchenna Osigwe (Orsu)

Nze Nyerere Ogbonna (Oru East)

Hon. Emma Mazi (Oguta)

Amadioha Marcel (Ohaji/Egbema)

Willie Okoliegwo (Oru west)

John Eke (Mbaitoli)

Engr. Lams Ibeh (Owerri North)

Mr. Tony Jude Iwuamadi (Ikeduru)