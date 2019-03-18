



The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has declared that there is no hiding place for outgoing Governor, Rochas Okorocha, of the All Progressives Congress.

According to the PDP, Governor Okorocha will account to Imo people how he managed their commonwealth in the last eight years.

This was contained in a statement in Owerri on Sunday by the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Damian Opara.

The party said Governor Okorocha has failed to explain his outrageous withdrawal of N17 billion, within the last four days.

“We are not surprised that the governor, in his usual smart-by-half attitude, deliberately avoided the serious issues raised by our party, to rather throw tantrums and engage in name calling.

“For emphasis, we insist that, within the last four days, governor Okorocha has made huge cash withdrawals from banks to the tune of N17 billion.

“And we challenge him to publish the financial status, including a comprehensive statement of account of Imo State, to buttress his defence, as that is the only evidence our party and the good people of Imo State will accept as the truth.

“Now that Governor Okorocha has shamelessly decided to make mockery of his drowning self, by questioning the capacity, preparedness and astuteness of Emeka Ihedioha, governor-elect, Imo State, we will not in any manner, aid his desperate attempt to divert attention from his ongoing last minute looting spree.”