



Palpable political tension in Imo State heightened on Saturday afternoon after political thugs murdered a party agent.

The murder, which took place in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state set the area in an apprehensive mood.

The killing, it was learnt, made voters who had yet to cast their votes to flee the polling unit.

It was gathered that the murdered party agent who is yet to be identified had engaged in a fierce argument with some of the other party agents in one of the polling units.

The party agent, who had left the polling unit afterwards was ambushed by suspected political thugs who shot him severally until he died.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the killing to our correspondent said that the police had started investigating the death.

The police spokesperson said “I can confirm that a party agent was shot dead at Nkwerre. We have swiftly responded and taken over the investigation process.”

“Outside some pockets of violence, the security architecture of the state is wonderful. The security agencies are on top of the situation. We have made a couple of arrest including the arrest of fake policemen at Umuobom in the Ideato South LGA.”