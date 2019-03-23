A man gets his thumb marked to indicate he has voted at one of the polling unit in Lagos on March 9, 2019. – Nigerians are voting for a second time in a fortnight in governorship and state assembly elections, with heightened concerns from observers of violence and an increased military presence. Elections for governors are being held in 29 of Nigeria’s 36 states, for all state assemblies, plus the administrative councils in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS / AFP)
The rescheduled election in parts of Imo State has been characterised by high rate of apathy, late arrival of voting materials, ballot box snatching and other forms of violence.

The elections scheduled to hold in five Local Government Areas of Ngor-Okpala, Ikeduru, Oguta, Isu and Orlu, did not commence until 11am.

In some of the Polling Units monitored by newsmen in Ikeduru, electoral Officers were waiting for the voters and party agents to commence.

Meanwhile, there were reported cases of ballot box snatching in Eziama Ikeduru and Alulu in Ngor-Okpala Council Area.

