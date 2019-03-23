<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The rescheduled election in parts of Imo State has been characterised by high rate of apathy, late arrival of voting materials, ballot box snatching and other forms of violence.

The elections scheduled to hold in five Local Government Areas of Ngor-Okpala, Ikeduru, Oguta, Isu and Orlu, did not commence until 11am.

In some of the Polling Units monitored by newsmen in Ikeduru, electoral Officers were waiting for the voters and party agents to commence.

Meanwhile, there were reported cases of ballot box snatching in Eziama Ikeduru and Alulu in Ngor-Okpala Council Area.