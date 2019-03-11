



Announcement of results has ended in a fight at the Imo state Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, along Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, Imo state.

Newsmen observed that drama started by 05:30am on Monday, when the results from Ideato South local government area was about to be announced.

The state party agent to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Onyegucha, raised an objection that the results should not be announced.

His reasons was that “All the electoral officers were taken to a particular place to write the results. Also that the party agents were driven away by the agents of the government and the results were written in a favour of one candidate.”

But party agents to the Democratic Alternative, DA, Paschal Onwukaike, challenged him (Onyegucha) on the reason for which the results should be cancelled.

At a point both agents were forced to engage in a loud argument which resulted to fighting and torching the INEC, materials.

However, the security operatives at the INEC, office have arrested the duo of Onyegucha and Onwukaike, including Steve Asinobi.