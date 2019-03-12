



The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Imo state, Uche Nwosu, has said that the declaration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor-elect, did not meet the constitutional requirement and therefore unacceptable.

He vowed to challenge the results of the election in the Court, stating that the declaration by the Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, was a clear violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

Nwosu alleged that he was robbed of victory by the INEC and vowed to reclaim his mandate.

He noted that the electoral body did not comply with the guidelines when it announced the PDP candidate as winner of the election.

He said that the declared winner didn’t meet the constitutional requirement of 25 per cent spread in at least two-thirds of the number of Local Government areas of the state where the election was held.

According to him, “the law is clear on the requirements for declaring somebody as a winner in an election. The law required that to be declared a winner, you have the mandatory spread of 25 per cent win in at least two-thirds majority. In this case, two-thirds of the 27 local government areas of the state is 18 and Ihedioha has 25 per cent spread in only 12 local government areas whereas I have in 15. So it’s clear that INEC has compromised.”

Moreover, he said that INEC clearly disregarded its guidelines by recognising the non-use of Card Readers in the three local government areas of Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu and Ezinihitte, the stronghold of Ihedioha.

Nwosu added that “It is a clear INEC guideline that where a card reader was not used and accreditation used manually, such results should not be recognised, but in this case INEC violated its own guideline by accepting the results from the three local government areas.”

He also accused the Resident Electoral Commissioner of not using staff of federal institutions in Imo state but went as far as Awka where the Vice Chancellor is Ihedioha’s kinsman to recruit ad hoc staff who did the bidding of the VC.

He expressed optimism that the Court will give him victory at the end of the day.