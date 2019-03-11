



Indiscriminate gunshots have rent the air around the INEC office in Owerri, Imo State.

The gunshots which were coming from outside the office complex heightened tension and anxiety at the collation centre.

Policemen on duty within the premises were seen moving around uneasily as the gunfire continued for some minutes.

It could not be immediately confirmed if the shots were fired by security operatives outside the building or hoodlums.

When asked about the incident, a policeman simply said, “Don’t worry, everything is under control.”

Meanwhile, anxious political party supporters are still camped around the electoral commission’s office waiting for the declaration of the winner of the governorship elections.

They were singing, shouting and engaging in all kinds of displays as they took over the road leading to the INEC office where the announcement of the results was ongoing.