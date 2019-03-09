



Governorship candidates of the various political parties in Imo State have expressed satisfaction with the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies over the conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The candidates unanimously affirmed that there was significant improvement in the conduct of the election compared to the Presidential and National Assembly election, especially in the early arrival of voting materials and orderliness at the polling units.

The candidates including Uche Nwosu (Action Alliance), Ikedi Ohakim (Accord Party), Ifeanyi Araraume All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), among others also lauded the turnout of voters, which they said underscores the commitment of the people to electing their leaders.

Nwosu who cast his vote, alongside his wife at his Eziama Obire Polling Unit 004, at exactly 9.48am, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the election.

He also commented security agencies for the prevailing peace across the state.

Nwosu said; I am satisfied with the voting process. You can see I voted with my wife. So far the Card Readers are working well. I will win; Action Alliance will form the next government in Imo.”

Former governor of the state and the governorship candidate of Accord Party, Ikedi Ohakim, also confirmed that there was obvious improvement in the elections.

He said that the early commencement of voting was a great achievement recorded by INEC, compared to the previous election.

According to him, “there is improvement in today’s election, materials arrived early and there is peace across the state, except for pockets of skirmishes but is not yet uhuru”.

Meanwhile there were reports of shooting and snatching of ballot boxes in some parts of the state.

Security operatives on election duty also arrested five fake Policemen and two soldiers in Ideato South Council Area of the State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who disclosed this to newsmen, also said that some armed hoodlums who invaded a Polling Unit in Oke Uvuru Counci Area were arrested with stolen ballot papers.