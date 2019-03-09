



Governor Rochas Okorocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the Government House polling booth to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Similarly, his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) lost to PDP.

With the result collated after the governorship election, PDP polled a total of 38 and 62 votes from units 001 and 002 respectively while APC polled 6 and 7 votes from unit 001 and 002 respectively.

For the House of Assembly election, PDP polled 40 and 53 votes from units 001 and 002, while APC polled 8 and 7 votes from the units.

The AA polled 14 and 21 votes from the two polling units for the governorship and 9 and 27 votes for the House of Assembly.

Total votes scored by the PDP in the governorship election at the Government House unit was 100 while APC scored 13.

For House of Assembly PDP polled 93 while APC polled 17.

Meanwhile, the election in the state contrary to expectations of violence was relatively peaceful except in few areas.

In Amakohia Ubi, Owerri West Local Government Area , rival political party thugs invaded polling units 03,04,13 and 14 in Ward 9 and made away with ballot boxes which caused pandemonium and brought voting in the area to an end.

Also, in Asa, Awara, Ilile and Osemoto in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta respectively, thugs also were said to have snatched ballot boxes.

However, a PDP party agent at a ward in Nkwerre council whose full identity was yet to be identified was said to have been shot dead

According to an eye witness, two supporters of the AA party and APC had a heated argument which resulted in one of them firing a gun whose bullet hit the PDP party agent.

The State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, has confirmed the incident, but however said that details were still sketchy.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidates of the AA party, Uche Nwosu and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Araraume, have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the last election it conducted.

They both expressed satisfaction with the conduct of INEC so far.