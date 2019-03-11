



The State Returning Officer for the Imo State governorship election, Prof. Francis Otuka, has ordered the arrest of the Electoral Officer and the Returning Officer in charge of Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area, Ezirim Kelechi and Chris Ogbuadu respectively, for falsifying the election results.

Trouble started for the duo, after one of the party Agents, raised a point of objection on the figure announced as the result for two polling units, which did not tally with the figures obtained at the polling units by the respective party agents.

On interrogation, it was discovered that the Electoral Officers went behind the party agents to include the already cancelled results to the figures after they had issued the party agents with the duplicate copies that contained the correct result.

Thereafter the falsified figures were subtracted from the political parties across board.