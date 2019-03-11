



Collation of results at the INEC collation centre in Owerri has abruptly ended over the destruction of result sheets by party agents.

Trouble started when a PDP agent, Uche Onyeaguocha said that the result of Ideato South LGA should not be announced.

He alleged that supporters of Governor Rochas Okorocha had chased away party agents and wrote the result for their preferred candidate.

But other party agents insisted that the result should be announced, citing a similar occurrence at Mbaise LGA.

The state returning officer, Prof Francis Otunta, after consultation asked that the result in contention be announced.

But the PDP agents rushed to the table, seized and tore the result sheet.

In a swift reaction, another opposing party agent rushed to the high table and tore result sheets of other LGAs that had earlier been collated.

That led to a free-for-all as people scampered for safety, while policemen arrested the two contending agents.