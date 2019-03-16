



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has rejected the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

Uzodinma, who spoke at a press conference in Owerri said that that the election was massively rigged against him and his party.

According to him, the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission was unacceptable to him and the APC .

Uzodinma who came fourth in the election said that he clearly won the election.

According to him, all machineries in the state were positioned to deliver a favourable result to the PDP candidate.

He said that it was untrue that he had congratulated the governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha.

Uzodinma said, “APC clearly won the election. The result as announced by INEC is unacceptable to me and the APC. The Retuning officer for Ezinihitte Mbaise is from Ezinhitte Mbaise, the Retuning officer for Aboh Mbaise is from Aboh Mbaise and the Returning officer for Ahiazu Mbaise is from Ahiazu Mbaise.”