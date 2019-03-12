



As Imo indigenes continue to wait patiently for the results of the state Governorship/House of Assembly elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has raised the alarm that some fake uniformed men on the payroll of Governor Rochas Okorocha were in an unholy alliance to scuttle the mandate of the electorate.

In a statement entitled, “Imo governorship election process need to be vigilantly watched,” signed by the chairman of the party, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, but read by Chief Enyinnaya Onuegbu, the state publicity secretary, the party claimed that it was armed with unassailable fact that some agents of darkness were hard at work to thwart the collective resolve of the electorate to install the candidate of the party (APC) to pilot the affairs of the state in the next political dispensation.

Nlemigbo alleged that misguided police officers working in concert with some agencies in some LGAs of the state actively stopped elections in many polling units where the party was clearly leading with wide margins, just as the miscreants he said violently disrupted the process and burnt electoral materials.

The APC chairman also alleged that there were no elections in over 90 percent of the polling units in the Ngor Okpala where the reign of thugs, assisted by some uniformed men took over the centre stage where election materials arrived 10 a.m.

Citing numerous instances of violent interruptions of the voting process including Owerri west where peoples were allegedly scuttled by axe bearing cultists who he said shot sporadically to scare electorate away, Nlemigbo in the statement added that in the Nkwerre LGA, a soldier who was indicted for helping governor Okorocha to rig the Senatorial elections two weeks ago was in the same LGA where he chased out voters from most of the polling units and forced INEC staff to write results in favour of the Action Alliance (AA).

The same event he said took place in the Nwangele LGA where the returning officer was chased away by the police and the army.

Nlemigbo who also cited electoral mal-practices in the Mbaitoli and Nwangele council areas perpetrated by some fake members of the party said, “Although we are sure of victory, knowing that the good people of Imo State voted massively for us, we are, however, worried that the violent disruptions caused by the police, army and fake Okorocha’s armed uniform men, have contaminated the voting process.

“We hereby call on the Federal Government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as national leadership of APC to take note of these infractions on Imo State election process.

“We also call on the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Army to take note of the disruptive and unpatriotic roles being played by some of their personnel in the election process. Our concern is to ensure that the voters are given to us by Imo people on Saturday, March 9, 2019 are announced as voted.

“Given the degree of desperation and determinations by the Imo State Government led by Okorocha to use the state finance and resources to install his son-in-law; and with the collaboration of some uniformed agents of the police and army, the electoral process calls for close vigilance,” he concluded.