



Angry youths have upturned ballot boxes and also destroyed election materials in Ward 002 Karanolu, Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State.

The youths were protesting alleged voting by unaccredited voters.

Before upturning the ballot boxes, they had earlier demanded the cancellation of some votes, but the electoral officials rebuffed them.

The protesters, however, refused to be pacified as they snatched the boxes and flung the contents into air.

Policemen in two vehicles later rushed down to the polling booth, but no arrests were made.