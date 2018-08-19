Despite his alleged removal as Deputy Governor of Imo State by the Imo State House of Assembly members, Prince Eze Madumere, has said he has not defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He also insisted he is still the deputy governor of the state.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Uche Onwuchekwa, Madumere urged the public to disregard widely-circulated rumour.

The statement reads in part: “The Deputy Governor is not just a member of APC, but a founding member of the party.

Hence, we view the material being circulated around as not only mischievous, but also a mere figment of the conceiver’s imagination.