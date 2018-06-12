The acting Chairman of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Chris Oguoma, has raised the alarm over sales of fake nomination forms for the forthcoming LG election in the state.

Oguoma cautioned the aspirants of the party contesting for various positions in the July 14 Local Government election not to purchase nomination forms from unauthorized persons except at the ones sold at the party secretariat.

He said that the the party discovered that some unauthorized persons have been selling fake nomination forms to unsuspecting members of the public, disguising as APC Executive members.

According to Oguoma , “genuine APC Nomination forms are only sold at the party secretariat , it is duly stamped and signed by me, the Acting Chairman and the Secretary, Obioma Ireagwu”

He continued “it has come to our notice that some unscrupulous elements posing as APC officials are printing and selling fake APC nomination forms at their various hideouts. The party leadership is by this notice warning APC not to purchase nomination forms from any other place other than the party secretariat”.

“we are also by this notice imploring security agencies to apprehend those behind this fraudulent act”, noting that “we have only one authentic APC Exco in the state and that is the one headed by me, any person recognizing or dealing with any other person or group of persons as it concerns the affairs of Imo State APC is doing so at his or her own risk”.

Meanwhile, the ‘suspended’ APC Chairman, Dr. Hillary Eke, in a separate press conference had told journalists that his faction is selling APC nomination forms for the coming LG elections.

Eke who has been thrown out also disclosed that his camp will conduct primaries for those that have purchased the forms .