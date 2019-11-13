<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Indigenes of the Eziama Obaire community in the Nkwerre Council Area of Imo State have devised strategies to strengthen the safety of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted in their area.

Chief Kennis Uzochukwu Iwumba told newsmen at the official opening of the orientation course for the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members deployed to Imo State at the NYSC orientation camp, Eziama Obaire.

The measure, he said, was in appreciation of the importance which the Federal Government attached to the NYSC programme for national development.

Iwumba commended past corps members who served in the area for their contributions towards the transformation of the community, even as he gave assurance that the indigenes would continue to reciprocate the gesture.

Meanwhile, the NYSC in the state had called on the state government to reconsider the importance of constructing a clinic and additional accommodation for officials in the orientation camp.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. John Eloeboh, who made the appeal at the swearing in of the corps members, said the appeal became necessary as “the situation at present is so bad that senior camp officials and heads of collaborating agencies crowd together in the camp.”