The Nigerian states of Imo and Bayelsa are on tenterhooks as seven justices of the Supreme Court sit today to review their verdicts on the governorship elections in the two states.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, will chair the seven-member panel.

Other members of the panel are Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta , Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Justice Amiru Sanusi, Justice Amina Adamu Augie, Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji and Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Ousted governor of Imo wants the court to reverse itself by reinstating him and withdrawing the victory given to Hope Uzondinma of the All Progressives Congress.

The All Progressives Congress is demanding a reversal of the stunning verdict that nullified the election of its Governor-elect David Lyon in Bayelsa, on account that his running mate allegedly presented forged certificates, not proven by the justices before delivering judgment.





The justices will also be considering the appeal filed by the APC in respect of Zamfara.

Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had in an application dated February 5, 2020 and brought through his counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) asked the apex court to set aside its judgement of January 14, which nullified his victory in the March 9, 2019 election and declared Hope Uzodinma winner of the election after he presented excluded results from 388 polling units.

The Zamfara application, dated November 27, 2019, was brought by the APC faction loyal to former governor Abdulaziz Yari through their counsel, Edwin Clarke (SAN), seeking a review of the consequential order of the apex court which on March 24, 2019 nullified the election of candidates of the party over failure to conduct a proper primary.