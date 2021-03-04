



The Imo State House of Assembly has sacked its Majority Leader, Uche Ogbuagu.

Ogbuagu, who represents Ikeduru State Constituency, had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) shortly after Emeka Ihedioha was removed in January 2020 by the Supreme Court as Governor in order to emerge a principal officer of the House.





At the House’ plenary held under tight security on Thursday, Ogbuagu was removed by a majority vote.

The Speaker, Paul Emezim, who was presiding over the plenary announced that the Majority Leader of the House had been removed.