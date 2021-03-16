



The Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday received a list of four nominees for ratification of their appointment as commissioners in the state Executive Council.

The nomimees are Doris Uzoka, Bartholomew Okorochukwu, Boniface Nwogu and Uche Ohia.

The Speaker, Paul Emeziem (APC-Onuimo), during plenary, read the names from a letter sent to the House by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The speaker referred the list of the nominees to a five-man ad-hoc committee, chaired by Obinna Okwara (APC-Nkwerre), for screening.

He charged the committee to conclude the screening by Wednesday and report to the House.

The House resolved to pass a vote of confidence on the governor for his “monumental achievements” in his one year in office.

The motion was moved by Eddy Obinna (APC-Aboh Mbaise) who said the governor has performed well, despite the setbacks caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Obinna said Governor Uzodinma, in his first year in office, has lived up to his campaign promises.





The governor, he said, should be commended for adopting the recommendations of the panel of inquiry set up by his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha, for the recovery of government property.

Supporting the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC-Nwangele), said the governor has “demonstrated his capabilities, especially in road construction”.

Iwuanyanwu also noted that the bills the governor had assented to, were all geared towards improving the lives of the people.

Kennedy Ibeh (APC-Obowo), while commending the governor, urged him to tackle unemployment in the state by promoting industrialisation.

Similarly, Philip Ejiogu (PDP-Owerri North) appealed to the governor to pay more attention to payment of salaries and pensions.

Following the overwhelming votes in support, the speaker ruled in favour of the prayers of the motion.

He congratulated Mr Uzodimma for ensuring transparent governance and for his efforts towards minimising the effects of COVID-19 in Imo State.