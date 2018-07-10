Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, may be finally losing his post by the time impeachment proceedings commenced by the State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, is concluded.

The House, during its seating had, accused Madumere of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

In a petition submitted by the Deputy Speaker, Nnanna Ozuruigbo, and signed by 13 of the 27 members of the Assembly, Madumere was accused of abandoning his office for more than three months without permission.

Besides, his alleged absconding from office, he was also accused of refusing to carry out his official duties assigned to him by the governor.

Other allegations were his refusal to attend State Executive Council meetings, his refusal to hold meetings with the governor and commissioners and imprisonment for theft in the USA.

It would be recalled that Madumere had been having a running battle with his boss, Governor Rochas Okorocha, over his governorship ambition which saw him aligning with other politicians against the governor.

Calling for the presentation of the petition, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Acho Ihim, said that the petition has met and surpassed the required one third as provided in Section 188 (2) 11 of the 1999 Constitution.

The House is made up of 27 members but four members were earlier suspended for “unpaliamentary conduct”.

The House, thereafter, set up a six-man committee headed by Hon. Kennedy Ibe, member representing Obowo Local Government Area, to probe the allegations and report back to the House within seven days.