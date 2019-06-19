<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly on Wednesday urged the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to probe the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha, for allegedly using N5b belonging to the state government to build a private university for himself.

Eddy Obinna representing Aboh Mbaise state constituency who sponsored the motion, alleged that after building the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, with state resources, Okorocha, appointed his personal staff as the chancellor.

Obinna who described the action by the governor as worrisome said that the true status is “shrouded in mystery and secrecy.”

He said: “Conscious of the fact that the Imo state government expended over N5b tax payer’s money, in building physical structures at the permanent site at Ogboko in Ideato South LGA.

“When the licence as a university was issued by National Universities Commission, it became Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, and the former governor, Rochas Okorocha, personally received the licence as governor.

“As at today, the true owner of the university is shrouded in mystery and secrecy, but unofficially the former governor has claimed that a private investor (Rochas Foundation) owns 90% of the university, while Imo State government owns 10%.

“We should, therefore, urge the governor to verify the legal status of the university at Ogboko. Verify the true ownership of the university at Ogboko. Verify the actual financial involvement and investment made by the Imo State government.