The Imo House of Assembly on Monday impeached the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Eze Madumere, over alleged gross misconduct and approves the Head of Service, Mr Callistus Ekenze, as his replacement.

The action was in defiance of the ruling of a state High Court by Justice Ben Iheka on July 30, restraining the legislators and the Chief Judge of the state Justice, Paschal Nnadi, from any further moves regarding the impeachment process, pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

The House took the decision following the recommendations of the ad hoc committee led by Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo APC) investigating the allegations.

The report of the committee which was considered during a committee of the whole House stated that Madumere failed to appear before the committee to clear his name in spite of being served on several occasions.

The Ibeh-led committee report read that “Madumere’s failure to appear before it was an admission of guilt.”

The recommendations were adopted by the House following a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Lugard Osuji (Owerri Municipal) and seconded by Mr Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North).

The decision was endorsed by 19 legislators when the Speaker, Dr Iheanacho Ihim, called for a division whereupon members filed out to sign their assent to the recommendations of the report of the panel.