



The unabated crisis in the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) might have taken another dimension as the governorship aspirants, who felt aggrieved by the purported election held recently in the state, where only two aspirants participated out of the 15 screened for the election, have vowed to have a factional party if there matter is not resolved within 24 hours.

According to one of the aspirants, who disclosed their intention to newsmen, on Wednesday, Sam Amadi, he said that the gubernatorial aspirants vying under APGA has resorted to taken a stand that would help the party out of its present crisis.

Amadi said the aspirants had already lost confidence in the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party and decided to come together to address the problem without recourse to the SWC.

“The SWC is weak, they rely on what the national said, so we have decided to take our own fate in our own hands, ultimatum given to the NWC will expire this high, so we are meeting today, all the aspirants vying for any position,” Amadi said.