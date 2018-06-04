The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, says there is a united voice against the style of Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state.

Oyegun said this while speaking with journalists in Abuja, on Sunday, on the allegations levelled against him by Okorocha.

The governor had said that the ward congress in the state was disrupted because he kicked against the tenure extension of Oyegun as the chairman of the party.

“Stealing of the sensitive materials meant for the ward congresses on Saturday, May 5 and thereby denying the teeming members of the party from participating, could only be adjudged the price governor Rochas Okorocha has to pay over his stand on the elongation of tenure for the national working committee (NWC) members led by Chief John Oyegun, which failed,” Okorocha had said in a statement issued on his behalf by Sam Onwuemeodo, his media aide.

But Oyegun said Okorocha was not the most vocal opponent of the tenure elongation saga, wondering why he should single him out.

“When you look at the totality of the events in that state, I think you can get a clearer picture of what is going on there. There is a united voice calling for a different way of doing things so to speak,” he said.

“He wasn’t the strongest force behind the objection to tenure elongation, so why is his case different? I don’t think it is necessary to go into the details.”