The scheduled state Congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Owerri, the state capital will go ahead as planned, the faction of the party opposed to Governor Rochas Okorocha, has said.

However, a group loyal to Governor Okorocha last night brandished a court order stopping the Congress.

Steve Asimobi, Special Adviser to Governor Rochas Okorocha on Electoral Matters, said the court orders had been served on the Party.

But in a swift reaction at about 10pm last the other faction of APC in Imo in a statement, said the Congress is proceeding as scheduled.

Honourable T.O.E. Ekechi, who signed the statement as Chief Convener Imo APC Restoration Coalition/

for Imo APC Stakeholders, said the court paper was a notice of appearance and not an order stopping the state congress.

It reads: “For the avoidance of doubt let me state unequivocalcally that there is no Court Order restraining APC from holding the State Congress on Saturday May 19, 2018.

“Recall that the Ward and Local Government Congresses took place on the 5th and 14th of May 2018 respectively. The present document being paraded by some disgruntled members of the party is a Notice of Appearance which may have been served on the Party.

“This Notice is strictly on the Ward and Local Government Congresses already held and upheld. It has nothing to do with The State Congress which is proceeding as planned and scheduled.”