The Imo chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) says it has shifted Saturday’s local government congress in the state to Monday, citing advice by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as reason.

Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Hilary Eke, said in a statement on Saturday in Owerri, that the advice to postpone to congress followed an attack by hoodlums on the party’s state secretariat on Friday.

Eke also confirmed the indefinite suspension of two members of the party – Mr Charles Amadi and Okenze Obinna.

He said that the suspended members were allegedly involved in anti-party activities.

“Following our observations of their involvement in illegal activities, we have henceforth suspended the affected persons and the general public should take note,” he said.