The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Benjamin Uwajumogu, has died.

Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, confirmed the death to journalists outside the Senate chamber on Wednesday.

He was said to have slumped in the toilet while taking his bath and rushed to a private hospital in Apo, Abuja, where he was confirmed dead.

Until his death, Uwajumogu was the Senate committee Chairman on Employment, Labour and Productivity.