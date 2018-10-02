



Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Imo State Governorship Primary Committee, Ahmed Gulak, has alleged that he narrowly escaped being kidnapped in the state.

Gulak said this in an interview with reporters in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He explained that he and other committee members conducted a peaceful exercise which produced Senator Hope Uzodinma as the party’s standard bearer for the 2019 governorship election for Imo State.

He said Uzodinma won after securing “423,895 votes to defeat eight other aspirants, including Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu.”

Gulak alleged that about nine out of the 12-member committee were “kidnapped,” by persons he described as “agents of the governor” who were led by a team of policemen to the hotel where the committee members were lodged.

He alleged to have left Owerri “under the cover of darkness at about 4:00 A.M.” to make his way to Abuja.

Gulak said, “Myself, Col. Igbanor and Hon Bernard Miko were the only three doing this job, as others disappeared, and we learnt that they were at the Government House.

“So, when we sensed that something was fishy, by 4.00 A.M., we left Owerri after concluding the entry of the results.

“I was informed and the AIG Zone 9 called to inform me that they went for investigations and discovered that the governor himself and some policemen came and rounded up those members and took them to the Government House and until now, they have not been released and anything could have happened to them.

“The election was held, results generated and a winner emerged and the winner is Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“My secretary disappeared around 2.00 A.M. In fact, the case of Sadiq Bello is most pathetic because he doesn’t know anywhere in Owerri.

“He called a while ago that he has not eaten and has no money on him. That is the price and hazard of this job.”

However, the party’s National Working Committee, in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the exercise in “Imo has been suspended indefinitely.”