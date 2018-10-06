



One of the major contenders to the governorship seat of Imo State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uche Nwosu, said he is grateful to the direct option of the primary election as directed by the National Executive Council (NEC) as the party holds election to elect its governorship flag bearer, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly and the Senate.

Nwosu stated this, on Satuday, while casting his vote at the Eziama Obire ward, Nkwere in Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

The APC governorship aspirant who filed out with other card carrying members of the party noted that the option of the primary is a blessing in disguise for him , assuring that with 4,815 votes declared by the Returning officer of the ward, Festus Ezeama, he would be victorious.

He described the election as ‘peaceful and orderly’, while promising to abide by the result of the primary election.

Earlier, the Returning Officer who pledged to conduct a credible election, announced that other aspirants contesting for the position all scored zero.

Although, six aspirants, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Eze Madumere, George Eche, Jude Ejiogu, Chris Nlemeoha, and Peter Gbujie had earlier vowed not to take part in the primary.

It would be recalled that the primary election earlier scheduled for October 1 was cancelled following alleged irregularities.