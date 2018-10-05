



At last, members of the electoral committee for the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election have opened up on how the chairman of the committee, Ahmed Gulak, allegedly betrayed them.

Speaking, on Thursday, in a telephone chat, Secretary of the committee, Henry Idahagbon, alleged that Gulak ran away from the committee after allegedly collecting money from one of the aspirants.

Idahagbon maintained that the action of the chairman almost caused them their lives as angry party members, who thought they were working for the chairman, almost lynched them save for the quick intervention of Governor Rochas Okorocha who, he said, took them to Government House for safety.

He dismissed the kidnap claim by Gulak, stating that that there was no attempt to kidnap any member of the Committee at any time.

According to Idahagbon, “Members of the Committee were not under any form of threat or intimidation in Imo State. The claim by Gulak was not only false but demeaning, embarrassing and unbecoming of a man of his status, most especially as a trained Lawyer, who should have known the weight of his allegation”.

He said members were shocked over the action of the Chairman of the committee, who absconded without their knowledge and went to Abuja to announce results when the primary election did not hold.

Idahagbon continued, “I was with Gulak in his hotel room 701 at the Rockview Hotel until 1:00a.m.

“When I went to my room, there was no inkling that he was going to escape. I am surprised that a lawyer like him could joke with such serious allegation like kidnapping.

“But let me make it known that we were not under any form of threat or intimidation at any time in Imo State.

“What happened was that in the morning, I went to knock at Gulak’s room and there was no response. I went to the room of another member of the committee to look for him but he was not there.

“We all started looking for him to no avail before we learnt from the porters that he has left the hotel. For the records, there was no attempt to kidnap any member of the committee.

“After we couldn’t see him, we went down to take our breakfast. It was at that point that another member whispered to me that Gulak has escaped from the hotel and from Owerri.

“He said that I should get my own bag so that we can escape also. I found that unconscionable for me to escape and endanger the lives of other members of the committee.

“I went up and called other members. I got a call from a man I don’t want to name but if they push me to the wall, I will do that.

“He said I should pick my bag together with other members of the Committee and depart from the hotel room.

“Two policemen came and said secretary you have to live there is threat and I said no that I have to make consultations.

“While we were having that conversation the governor came to the hotel and told us that Gulak has absconded to Abuja to announce fake result.

“He said we should follow him to the Government House, where he addressed the party members that we are still with the materials and before we continued with the primary election.

“At the end, we produced the result, signed by nine members of the Committee because Gulak absconded with two others and we are waiting to see how the result that was signed by one person out of twelve will be more authentic than the one that is signed by nine persons in a 12-man-Committee”

Meanwhile, the suspended governorship primary of the APC has been slated for Friday.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the State Publicity secretary of the party, Jones Onwuasoayan.

However, members of the Coalition Group in the state has vowed not to take part in the election.

According to the factional chairman of APC, Hilary Eke, who spoke to newsmen, he argued that the election has been scheduled for Monday by the National Working Committee of the party and not Friday.