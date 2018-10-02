



One of the aides of the chairman of the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Chinonso Solomon, was, in the wee hours of Tuesday, murdered by yet-to-be-identified persons suspected to be political thugs during the crisis-ridden governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Solomon, 28, was reportedly murdered in the presence of his wife in his compound at Amaraku, a community in the Isiala Mbano LGA, our correspondent learnt.

Multiple sources told newsmen that Solomon was killed by political thugs working for unknown rival politicians he had altercation with at the polling unit.

The chairman of Isiala Mbano LGA, Jude Mbachu, who confirmed the development to newsmen in Owerri, said that the fleeing thugs used machete to inflict deep cuts on Solomon.

Mbachu said, “They have killed one of my boys. He was killed in the presence of his wife. He was given deep cuts by suspected political thugs.

“This is barbaric and it should be condemned by all lovers of democracy. I learnt that he had disagreement with some people during the governorship primary of APC at the polling unit and in the night, thugs came and killed him.”

“It was a horrible death. They murdered him in the presence of his young wife.”

Another source told newsmen that after using machete to inflict deep injuries on the victim, his killers asked him to run before shooting him.

The chairman of APC in Isiala Mbano LGA, Obinna Onuegbu, told newsmen that the party was saddened by the killing of the 28-year-old.

Onuegbu, who told newsmen that the remains of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue, said that APC in the LGA would continue to preach politics of tolerance.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, when contacted for enquiry on the killing, promised to get back to our correspondent.

However, he had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report at 6:20 P.M.