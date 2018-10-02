



The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday said the party leadership has sacked the Ahmed Gulak-led committee for the party’s governorship primaries in Imo State.

Oshiomhole said this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he had with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Edo State Governor who said he was at the Presidential Villa to brief Buhari on developments in the party, said the results being paraded as the result of the Imo governorship primaries was fake, hence the need to sack the committee.

He expressed the hope that the process would be completed before the weekend.

Oshiomhole said, “The case of Imo State is not too good news for today, but not surprising, they have to learn to begin to comply with rules.

“They have two fake results. None of them is genuine and we will disband, we will appoint fresh committee, an Electoral Panel that will conduct transparent direct primaries that reflect the will of members of APC in Imo State, regardless of the interest and the powers that were behind any of the groups.

“The truth does not require supporters’ club to stand; it has its legs, it has its heads and we will do just that.”