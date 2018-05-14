The All Progressives Congress on Monday held its ward congress in Imo State.

The congress that was scheduled to hold in the state last Saturday was postponed as a result of the crisis that attended it.

The party in Imo State on Monday concluded the local government congress, described as “hitch-free” by stakeholders.

It was gathered that a faction in the party had, on Sunday evening, announced that the congress would not hold, and consequently dissociated itself from it.

Our reporter, who monitored the congress in the state, reported that congress started at about 8:12 a.m. at APC’s Mbaitoli Local Government Area office.

Speaking to our correspondent, the Mbaitoli APC chairman, Mr. Tony Amadi, said that he contested and won as an “authorised delegate” of the party.

Also in Ihitte Uboma LGA, a party faithful, Mr. Emeka Ahaneku, told our correspondent that the congress started about 8.47am and ended at about 3.27pm.

He said, “At Ihitte Uboma, the congress of our dear party held. It was not disrupted by anybody.

“We did the needful and left the congress arena. Both sensitive, non-sensitive materials and official congress committee arrived on time and we also finished on time.”

When contacted on phone, the state party chairman, Dr. Hilary Eke, described the congress as ‘the smoothest congress that has ever happened in the state.’

He said “The party is supreme. Any party congress — be it ward or LG and organised by the constituted authorities — is final.

“We shall not repeat any other congress in the state.

“The other faction wrote petition because they felt defeated. It is common with any person defeated to write petition, but the party has the final say and not the aggrieved faction.”