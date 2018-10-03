



A former Secretary to the State Government of Imo State and a front line governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jude Ejiogu, said he has accepted the cancellation of the APC primary held, on Monday, in the state in good fate.

Speaking through his media aide, Ikenna Ejiogu, the former SSG, however, said that he wished the true result was announced as he claimed he was leading before its cancellation.

According to him “I wish the election was not cancelled. If you look at the true result, you would see that we were leading, however, we cannot question the National Executive Council (NEC) of our party. No aspirant is bigger than the party. We accept in good fate.”

He has also assured that he would restore the lost glory and economy of the state if elected.

Ejiogu has equally noted that the only solution to the battered image and economy of the state is to have a humane governor who, he added, would not be arrogant to his people.

He, therefore, pledge to deliver his people from the bondage they have found themselves in administrations of the state.

Similarly, another governorship aspirant, Chima Anozie, has applauded the cancellation of the election which he noted never held in the state.

Anozie corroborated the claim of the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who said the results being paraded by the aspirants were fake.

According to Anozie, “Why would they say election held in the state when people were stranded at various polling units, they even compiled result for me and forged my signature, this is deceit of the highest order, Anozie said.