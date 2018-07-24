The Imo chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday elected new officials to run its affairs following a court order which nullified an earlier exercise.

The ward and Local government congresses were held under heavy security on Friday and Saturday respectively while the state congress held on Monday to elect new state officers.

The Federal High Court in Owerri on July 6 ordered the conduct of fresh congresses after Gov. Rochas Okorocha’s faction of the party kicked against the exercises conducted by the immediate past leadership of the party.

The party’s National Organizing Secretary, Mr Emma Ibediro, had ordered the conduct of fresh congresses in Imo state following the court judgment.

Mr Daniel Nwafor emerged as the new State Chairman, while Mr Ireagwu Obioma was elected Secretary of the party.

The Governor, Mr Rochas Okorocha, along with the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Mr Adesayo Ojo, witnessed the event.

Ojo commended the process, saying that “it complied with the extant rules of the party.”

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that some party stalwarts, including the Deputy Governor, Mr Eze Madumere, senators Hope Uzodinma, Ifeanyi Araraume and Osita Izunaso were, however, absent.