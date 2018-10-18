



Following the adjournment of the matter over the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Imo to October 23, Governor Rochas Okorocha has urged members of the party in the state to remain calm and continue to ensure peace.

The governor advised the APC members to avoid comments and actions that could cause undue tension or constitute threat to the peace of the state.

He equally urged members of the party to maintain their faith in the judiciary, which has always ensured that truth prevails over falsehood and deceit.

The governor further advised APC members in the state to also avoid media comments that could be contemptuous and see the whole legal tussle as part of the indices of the nation’s growing democracy.