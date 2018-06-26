Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Hilary Eke, has denied any truce with Governor Rochas Okorocha following the outcome of the just concluded National Convention of the party, saying that it is the handiwork of the enemies of the party.

This was just as the State Chairman disclosed that he has never had any discussion with Governor Okorocha let alone entering into any truce with him.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr. Eze Ewuchie, yesterday, the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, described the purported truce with Governor Rochas Okorocha as lies from the pit of hell.

According to him, “The purported truce with Governor Rochas Okorocha is nothing lies from the pit of hell because am not having any discussion with Governor Okorocha let alone reaching a truce with him. The rumour is the handiwork of the enemies who are trying everything possible to destroy the party in the state.

He called on the party faithful to remain calm assuring them that every evil plot against the party will fail and vowed never to trade with anybody against the wish of the party and that of the good people of Imo State.

He further advised members of the party to remain calm over who emerged the National Organising Secretary of the party in the controversial election and it is already a subject of appeal.