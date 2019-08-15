<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against spreading falsehood about proceedings at the election tribunal and using propaganda and blackmail to incite the public

According to the party, the PDP has been sponsoring advertorials and writers to churn out falsehood in the media wherein they facts are misrepresented and twisted to deceive the public and blackmail the tribunal.

A statement in Owerri yesterday by chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Prince Marcelenus Nlemigbo, accused the PDP of sponsoring a publication, alleging that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who testified at the tribunal on the omitted results from 388 polling units, did not get clearance from the police authorities before doing so.

Nlemigbo regretted that the PDP has thrown caution to the winds by making such wild allegations, even when it knows that the DCP got due permission and tendered an authority letter from the Inspector General (IG) of Police to that effect.

The statement wondered why the PDP should resort to such cheap lies to dent the tribunal before the public though it knows the truth.

The statement reads: “We have all the facts about their meetings and plans to use the media to spread falsehood to incite the public and blackmail the tribunal. Even the newspapers published everything that they are now playing out. The PDP in Imo State has been attacking not only the tribunal members, but the witnesses and litigants before them to intimidate them.

“It is obvious from the utterances of the hired writers that PDP may be planning evil against APC’s leadership and our witnesses by inciting the public against the tribunal. It is easy to know that PDP wants to unleash violence on APC members.”

He, therefore, called on the security agencies to take more than a passing interest in happenings in the state to forestall a breakdown of law and order.