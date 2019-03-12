



The joy of Imolites knew no bounds yesterday following the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri.

No sooner the INEC announcement was made than Imolites from Okohia in Isiala Mbano LGA to Umuagwo in Ohaji-Egbema LGA and throughout Mbaise nation especially the Mbutu Autonomous community the homestead of Ihedioha, sounds of gun salute and outbursts of joy filled the land.

In Owerri, the capital city of Imo State, people hugged one another and entertainment centres witnessed a sudden upsurge of patronage as folks were seen merry-making till late in the night.

A resident Sir Goddy Ebere described the victory of Ihedioha as the victory for Imolites, pointing out that Ndi Imo especially the residents of Owerri have endured a torrid times under the outgoing regime of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

“Those of us who live and do business in Owerri have suffered alot of hard times since Rochas assumed power. He has damaged businesses and have crippled people’s means of livelihood because of his bad policies”.