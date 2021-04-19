



The Interim Management Committee (IMC), of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has blamed politicians planning to use the association for their selfish interest ahead of the 2023 general elections for the current crisis rocking it.

But the IMC chairman, Hon Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje, assured that his leadership will do everything possible not only to reposition the association by conducting a proper General Assembly but also rescue it from the hands of political merchants.

Addressing a press conference Sunday in Abuja, Hon Maje, who is also the Chairman of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, said one Hon Kolade Alabi David, who has been claiming to be the President of ALGON is not recognised by the Nigerian constitution and the constitution of ALGON being “a chairman of a Local Council Development Authority (L. C. D. A) created by Lagos State House of Assembly, unknown to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and Association of Local Governments of Nigeria Constitution.”

He said an Abuja Federal High Court had restrained the chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Hon Alabi Akolade David-led faction ALGON from parading themselves as the leaders of the association.

“It is worthy of note that the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria Constitution expressly defines the membership of ALGON to be an elected Local Government Council Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councilors.

“It is crystal clear from the foregoing definition that Honourable Kolade Alabi David is not a member of ALGON and cannot in fact and in law head the association, the situation in ALGON can simply be likened to someone who is not a Governor claiming to be the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum.





“The continuous unlawful stay in office of Hon Kolade Alabi David was met with hues and cries by many civil society groups and other non-governmental organizations, thereby denting the corporate image of the association.

“There is no doubt that despite the emergence of the Interim Management Committee about a year ago, Honourable Kolade Alabi has continued to parade himself as the ALGON President, thereby hindering the Interim Management Committee from the discharge of their lawful duty.”

While lamenting the alleged impunity and flagrant disobedience to the constitution by the Kolade-led executive, the IMC said it was put in place by the ALGON General Assembly to pilot the affairs of the association, constitute an electoral committee to conduct election and hand over the affairs of the association to a qualified democratically elected leadership that will protect the interest of the association.

“The foregoing scenario prompted the filing of suit FHC/ABJ/CS/378/2021 in Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Judicial Division in which the honourable court quoram Honourable Justice I. E. Ekwo in His wisdom granted an order restraining Honourable Kolade Alabi-led faction as parading themselves as officers of ALGON and directed the inauguration of the Interim Management Committee of ALGON.”

Hon. Maje-led IMC, however, reiterated its commitment towards conducting an election to various national offices in of ALGON within six months from 29th March 2021 and called for the support of all members of ALGON in the discharge of its task irrespective of political affiliations.

Also speaking, another LGA Chairman, Hon Ike Anyatonwe of Isiala Ngwa South in Abia state, assured that the IMC will reposition the association in no distance time.